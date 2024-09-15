National Bank of Canada FI Increases Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 88.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 21,967,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865,997 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 153.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 104,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 63,111 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Up 7.5 %

SBSW stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBSW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

