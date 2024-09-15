National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 200 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Polaris were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 0.5% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 14.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Polaris by 2.4% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Stock Performance

Polaris stock opened at $81.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.51. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $108.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day moving average is $84.49.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Polaris’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PII shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Polaris from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Polaris from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Further Reading

