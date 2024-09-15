National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 10,403 Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,403 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,333,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Vipshop by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,911,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,792,000 after buying an additional 2,593,670 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,600,000 after buying an additional 2,273,198 shares during the period. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,487,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. CLSA cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Vipshop Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.33. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. The firm had revenue of $25.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.61 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.