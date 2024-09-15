National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 9,413 Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $6,720,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,434,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,713,000 after acquiring an additional 410,108 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,567,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,503,000 after purchasing an additional 320,633 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,009,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,716,000 after purchasing an additional 175,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DEA. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 68.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 530.00%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

