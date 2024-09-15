National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 14.2% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Stock Down 0.0 %

GIC opened at $32.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.83. Global Industrial has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $46.97.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.84 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

