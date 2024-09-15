National Bank of Canada FI Sells 263 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Relx were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Relx by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,813,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,705 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $21,983,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Relx by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 434,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Relx by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,349,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,842,000 after purchasing an additional 399,101 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $47.71 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $48.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

