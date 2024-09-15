National Bank of Canada FI Trims Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $4,008,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 39.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 113,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32,245 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.36.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $339.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $366.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.53.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $1,626,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $84,742.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $1,626,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,522 shares of company stock valued at $37,671,474. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

