National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 20,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in National Presto Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 607,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,878,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of NPK stock opened at $76.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $544.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.57. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.58 and a one year high of $86.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.83 and its 200 day moving average is $76.92.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $85.06 million for the quarter.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

