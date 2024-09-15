National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSA. Barclays raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.94.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.02. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $47.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.98.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.28%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

