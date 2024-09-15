Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hayward in the second quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Hayward by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Insider Transactions at Hayward

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $519,855.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,551.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $519,855.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,551.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,904 shares in the company, valued at $950,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,815. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hayward from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hayward from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Hayward Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HAYW opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $284.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

