Natixis Advisors LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,478,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,127,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 366,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 71,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 96,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 32,867 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.