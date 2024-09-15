Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.32

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.32 and last traded at $28.32, with a volume of 1322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.93.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $652.48 million, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $309.08 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,315,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

