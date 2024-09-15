NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,123 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.17% of NetApp worth $45,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $133,978,000 after purchasing an additional 39,462 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,991 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,329 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NetApp from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $60,147.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,670.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $117.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $135.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.89.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 121.41% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

NetApp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

