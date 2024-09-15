Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 21,858 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $49,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 863 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total value of $30,059,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,040 shares in the company, valued at $65,299,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,798 shares of company stock worth $129,552,672. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $697.06 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $711.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $660.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $637.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $299.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.29.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

