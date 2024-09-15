Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Position Decreased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,211,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,555,000 after buying an additional 151,772 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,623,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,855,000 after buying an additional 434,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $9.79.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.89%.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

