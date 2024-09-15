Nicholas Investment Partners LP Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.3% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $111.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $438.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

