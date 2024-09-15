Nova R Wealth Inc. Sells 208 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nova R Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.6% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. ESG Planning grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. ESG Planning now owns 14,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,208,000. Finally, Strid Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.62.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $222.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

