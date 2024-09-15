Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stock Holdings Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,119 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.11% of Nutrien worth $28,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Nutrien by 50.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Nutrien by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Price Performance

NYSE:NTR opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.03. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $65.00.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nutrien

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.