Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,361 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $9.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $9.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

