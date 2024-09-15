NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jen Hsun Huang Sells 120,000 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total value of $13,419,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,655,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,592,139.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $12,639,600.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $12,892,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $13,291,200.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $14,283,600.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $12,579,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.85, for a total value of $12,462,000.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $13,564,800.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $13,624,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $14,068,800.00.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $119.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $140.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.42 and its 200 day moving average is $105.93.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $91.00 to $108.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in NVIDIA by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,961,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

