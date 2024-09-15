NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Raised by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 766.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,840 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $16,304,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,814,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,980,333,370.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,509,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $16,304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,814,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,980,333,370.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,845,633 shares of company stock worth $465,330,122. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $119.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.93. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

