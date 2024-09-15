NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,790 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $31,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 10.0% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,358,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,491 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $49,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $229.93 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

