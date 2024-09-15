Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Okta by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,794,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $135,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $277,524.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,014.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $135,008.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,173 shares of company stock worth $32,765,801 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Okta from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.14.

Get Our Latest Report on OKTA

Okta Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $74.06 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.35, a PEG ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.