Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91,930 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $10,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,341,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,014,000 after acquiring an additional 321,682 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at $697,276,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $418,102,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,070,000 after buying an additional 42,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,989,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,717,000 after buying an additional 785,305 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.61.

ON stock opened at $71.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.66. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $98.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.44.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

