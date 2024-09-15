Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 29,623 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 153.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,623 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vertiv by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 307,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 157,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

Vertiv Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $85.76 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $109.27. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.75 and its 200-day moving average is $84.64.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

