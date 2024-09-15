Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 363.8% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY stock opened at $140.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $140.40.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

