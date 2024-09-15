Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 2,484 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,372,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,656,000 after purchasing an additional 687,098 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,955,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,036,000 after buying an additional 79,637 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,872,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,283,000 after buying an additional 1,084,117 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,754,000 after acquiring an additional 210,398 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,315.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,216,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138,153 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.36. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $59.07.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2616 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.