Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 35,889 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,853 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 35,889 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,879 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,924 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,827 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 26,127 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average is $35.05. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

