Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 1.04% of Maui Land & Pineapple worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 35,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 419,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 135,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Performance

MLP stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $484.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.99 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Maui Land & Pineapple ( NYSE:MLP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, managing, developing, and selling residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Land Development & Sales, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments.

