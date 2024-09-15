Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CASY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.20.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $381.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.13 and a 12-month high of $401.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $373.93 and its 200 day moving average is $345.32.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

In related news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,655,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total transaction of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,655,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

