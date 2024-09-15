Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Price Performance

SONY stock opened at $93.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.37. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $100.88.

Shares of Sony Group are going to split on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

