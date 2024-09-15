Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,164,000 after buying an additional 791,149 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 57.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Airbnb by 158.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $619,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Up 0.3 %

Airbnb stock opened at $117.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.79. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $91,752.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 208,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,833,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $91,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 208,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,833,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $145,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,424,992.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,932 shares of company stock worth $67,352,949 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.45.

Get Our Latest Report on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.