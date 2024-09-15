Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,911 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECAT. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ECAT stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $18.14.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.3012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.29%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.