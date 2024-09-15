Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after buying an additional 31,256 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of QQQM opened at $195.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.47 and its 200-day moving average is $188.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $207.24.
About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
