Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.20 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,089,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,808,000 after purchasing an additional 85,434 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,080,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,911,000 after buying an additional 95,632 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,618,000 after buying an additional 1,617,687 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,827,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,010,000 after acquiring an additional 362,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,833,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,923,000 after acquiring an additional 76,779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $101.79 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $105.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.28. The company has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

