Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 31,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Copart by 0.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 61,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in Copart by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 5,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 15,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $50.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.80. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

