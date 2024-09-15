Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.25 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 43,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $274.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The company has a market capitalization of $198.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.55 and a 200-day moving average of $256.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.94.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

