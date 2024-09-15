Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,162 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $76.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

