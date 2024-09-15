Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 599 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DVY stock opened at $133.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.69. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $134.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

