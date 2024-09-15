Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of SLV opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

