Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,529 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $216.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.70. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

