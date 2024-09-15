Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 143,594 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 393,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 143,594 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth $51,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $343,127.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,791.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:AM opened at $14.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.66 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.50%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

