Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 649 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $177.39 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $182.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.11 and its 200 day moving average is $171.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

