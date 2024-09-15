Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 7,624 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,624 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 180,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 55,472 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,112,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,340,000 after buying an additional 1,099,102 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $21,367,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 414,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after acquiring an additional 36,382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

