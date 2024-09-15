Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Genuity Capital Markets cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.04.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $69.18 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.25.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,594.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

