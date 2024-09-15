Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 84.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535,441 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.77% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Udine Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 266.0% in the 1st quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,509,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,888 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,151,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 12.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 810,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 91,650 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 17.1% during the first quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 91,382 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 29.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 431,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 99,313 shares during the period.

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

Shares of PSQ opened at $41.12 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.84.

ProShares Short QQQ Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

