Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,055,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $8,050,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp Stock Up 3.5 %

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.30. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $37.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $164.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.