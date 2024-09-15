Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Short Interest Update

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Patriot National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PNBK opened at $1.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62. Patriot National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The bank reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, time certificates of deposit, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

