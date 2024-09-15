PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,756 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of PDF Solutions worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,328,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,723,000 after purchasing an additional 41,029 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 20,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,674,000 after acquiring an additional 78,543 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 562,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 97,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 769,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,737,000 after purchasing an additional 253,393 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PDFS opened at $29.35 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 587.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $41.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.60 million. Analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

