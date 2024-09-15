Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,165,258 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 531,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.49% of Peabody Energy worth $70,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Peabody Energy by 12.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 107,977 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,139 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 141.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,894 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 93,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 300.0% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 53,813 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 40,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Peabody Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

BTU stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $27.24.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.90. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

About Peabody Energy

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.